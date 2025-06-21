Matthis Abline is said to be a transfer target for Sunderland this summer

Reported Sunderland transfer target Matthis Abline has admitted that he is tempted by “lots of things” as speculation continues to mount over his future with FC Nantes.

The striker has emerged as an apparent option for the Black Cats in recent days, with various updates claiming that he is a target for Regis Le Bris’ side, as well as Premier League rivals Brentford and Burnley. Further afield, French outfit Marseille have also been credited with an interest, and are understood to have submitted a concrete bid for his services.

At the time of writing, however, it would appear that there is still a substantial disparity between Marseille’s opening bid - believed to be around £12.8 million - and Nantes’ supposed valuation of the 22-year-old.

According to club president Waldemar Kita, it would take as much as £42.6 million to prise the forward away from his current employers, with journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter, reiterating that Nantes have no intention of selling Abline in the near future if they can avoid it.

Writing on X, when asked by one follower about the striker’s transfer plans over the coming weeks, the reporter said: “On the Nantes side, the Nantes board is not in the position. Nantes believes it did not make a big investment in Abline to let him leave this summer! Therefore, no debate for them. Abline will remain in Nantes. To be continued...”

What has Matthis Abline said about his future amid Sunderland transfer links?

But while Nantes seem dead set on keeping him, Abline himself has hinted that he could be open to the prospect of a change of scene during a cryptic interview with French outlet L’Equipe.

The attacker is currently away on international duty at the U21s European Championship, and was quizzed on Kita’s recent comments on his exorbitant valuation, to which he responded: “Yeah, I saw that [laughs]. I don’t really know how to react. He has his opinion, so there you go. For now, I am with the U21s and I am feeling good. In terms of my personal situation, we’ll see later.”

Abline was also asked directly about Marseille’s apparent interest in him, to which he replied: “Tempted by OM? Lots of things tempt me [smiles]. Today, I’m not looking too far ahead. I’m at the Euros. That is all.”

Abline started his career at Stade Rennais, spending loan spells with Le Havre and AJ Auxerre. He signed for Nantes in a deal worth around £8.5 million last summer having spent a temporary stint at the club first. This season, he registered 11 goals and two assists across 36 outings in all competitions, and has scored 32 times in 137 senior appearances over the course of his career thus far.

