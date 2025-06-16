Sunderland have been linked with a move for Vladyslav Vanat in recent days

His is one of several names you will have already seen linked with Sunderland so far this summer transfer window.

Vladyslav Vanat, currently on the books at Dynamo Kyiv, is a Ukrainian forward boasting a considerable amount of potential, and a goal record that suggests he is more than ready to make the step up to one of Europe’s elite leagues. This season, the 23-year-old registered 21 strikes across all competitions and finished the campaign as the top scorer in his home country’s top flight, piquing the interest of several English clubs.

Alongside Sunderland, the likes of Everton, Fulham, and Leeds United are also said to be keen, but according to a recent report from Ukrainian outlet Champion, it is the Black Cats who are “main favourites” to seal a £16.7 million deal, at the time of writing.

Any concrete bid for Vanat may have to wait, however, with the striker currently away at the U21s European Championship. And while his international duties look set to delay any kind of resolution regarding his future, they have also afforded curious Sunderland fans an opportunity to see him in action.

On Thursday evening, Vanat played a full 90 minutes in a 3-2 group stage at the hands of Denmark, putting in a solid but relatively quiet display. On Sunday, however, the attacker opened the scoring in a 2-0 victory over Finland, and picked up UEFA’s official Player of the Match award.

There was lots to like about his showing too. The most obvious praiseworthy moment, of course, was his goal. The forward cannily peeled off the back of his man to prise open a bubble of space in the box before firing in a fierce left-footed effort that drew an instinctive save from the Finnish goalkeeper at his near post - the rebound would fall kindly into Vanat’s path once more, and in a lethal flash he had shifted the ball onto his right boot, allowing him to thunder in another arrowing strike beyond his helpless opponent. It was the goal of a natural finisher, sharper and more alive than those around him - and ultimately just rewards for his dogged endeavour.

But even taking his opening strike out of the equation, there were moments of real promise from Vanat. He led Ukraine’s press admirably from the front, setting the tone for a fairly dominant team performance, and in possession he frequently offered himself short to hold and link up play, while also hinting at a propensity for running in behind and stretching defences.

It is, in other words, easy to see why he enjoyed so much success in Ukraine this season, and indeed, why so many English clubs are reportedly keeping tabs on his progress. One good performance does not a Premier League striker make, of course, but on the strength of his outing against Finland, Vanat has certainly shown why Sunderland would be right to monitor him.

