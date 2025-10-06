Sunderland were linked with a swoop for Joe Gomez in recent weeks.

Liverpool are “unlikely” to sell Sunderland-linked defender Joe Gomez in the January transfer window, according to reports.

But despite the swell of speculation surrounding Gomez, transfer expert Pete O’Rourke has insisted that the 28-year-old won’t be going anywhere in the new year. Speaking to Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, he explained: “Yeah, it would be highly unlikely that Liverpool would consider letting Joe Gomez go, especially with their current centre-back issues.

“After failing to bring in [Crystal Palace captain Marc] Guehi, the injury to [summer signing Giovanni] Leoni was a big blow as well, so Gomez is the only other senior centre-back option available to [Arne] Slot.

“The thing about Gomez as well is that he’s so versatile, he can play at right-back, left-back, even in defensive midfield which he did under Jurgen Klopp. There was obviously interest from AC Milan in the summer window. I’m sure there’s still interest from some foreign clubs in Gomez as well, but Liverpool’s current plight means that they can’t even consider letting Gomez go. They’re probably looking to bring in another centre-back, not lose a centre-back in January. So I think that’ll be the current situation.“

What has Joe Gomez himself said about his Liverpool future?

Speaking earlier in the summer, having celebrated his 10-year anniversary on Merseyside, Gomez himself said: “10 years ago, as a kid moving from south east London to Liverpool, I couldn’t even imagine looking this far into the future. Looking back now, I’m full of gratitude and take so much pride in being a part of this club and city. No denying the challenges along the way, but embracing them to grow as both a player and a person is something I’ve always tried to do, and I’m grateful for all the support in trying to do that.

“It’s been a blessing to be a part of the different dressing rooms and getting to create such special memories over the years with so many great players and staff. I felt it was important to share my thanks to you all for the support throughout the years, it’s always meant the world, and I will never take it for granted. A decade in red… and still hungry to keep going.”

