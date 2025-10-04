Sunderland were credited with an interest in the Liverpool defender throughout the summer transfer window

Former Sunderland transfer target Joe Gomez could be on the move in January – with reports claiming Liverpool would be open to letting the defender leave if they can secure a replacement.

Caught Offside suggest AC Milan are among the clubs monitoring the England international, while Gomez continues to attract attention from Premier League sides. Last summer, Sunderland were one of several clubs linked with a shock swoop, alongside Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Everton, West Ham, Leeds United and Burnley. At the time, any potential deal was thought to be worth around £30million.

The 28-year-old remains under contract at Anfield until 2027, but his future has become the subject of growing speculation after a stop-start first season under new Liverpool head coach Arne Slot. Despite the rumours, Gomez has insisted he is not finished at Anfield just yet. Marking a decade with the club earlier this year, the defender took to Instagram to share an emotional message about his journey.

He said: “10 years ago, as a kid moving from south east London to Liverpool, I couldn’t even imagine looking this far into the future. Looking back now, I’m full of gratitude and take so much pride in being a part of this club and city. No denying the challenges along the way, but embracing them to grow as both a player and a person is something I’ve always tried to do, and I’m grateful for all the support in trying to do that.

“It’s been a blessing to be a part of the different dressing rooms and getting to create such special memories over the years with so many great players and staff. I felt it was important to share my thanks to you all for the support throughout the years, it’s always meant the world, and I will never take it for granted. A decade in red… and still hungry to keep going.”

Those words reflect the message from Football Insider this summer, who reported that Gomez was in “no rush” to leave Liverpool and instead focused on regaining full fitness and re-establishing himself in the squad. Even so, Liverpool’s reported openness to a potential exit in the winter window has put clubs across Europe on alert. AC Milan are the latest side credited with interest, while Gomez’s experience in the Premier League continues to make him an attractive option domestically.

For Sunderland, the links last summer were always viewed as ambitious, with the newly promoted Black Cats securing the signings of Omar Alderete and Nordi Mukiele, amongst others, in defence. But Gomez’s name did appear in reports alongside a host of Premier League suitors, underlining the scale of Sunderland’s recruitment drive in their first top-flight season back.

Gomez boasts a glittering CV. He has won two Premier League titles with Liverpool (2019–20 and 2024–25), alongside a Champions League triumph in 2019, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. Domestically, he has lifted the FA Cup, EFL Cup and Community Shield, while also amassing 149 Premier League appearances and 15 England caps.