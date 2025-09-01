Liverpool have made a final transfer decision on a £30m Sunderland and Leeds United-linked defender

Joe Gomez will remain a Liverpool player beyond tonight’s transfer deadline – even if Marc Guehi completes his proposed move to Anfield – according to Sky Sports.

Reports earlier this summer linked Sunderland with a surprise move for the 28-year-old England international, but interest from the Black Cats has cooled in recent weeks as Régis Le Bris’ recruitment team moved on to other defensive targets.

AC Milan are said to have approached Liverpool over a potential deal for Gomez in the final days of the window, with the Serie A giants prepared to push for a late agreement. However, both clubs accepted there would not be enough time to complete the player’s medical and finalise paperwork once Liverpool resolved Guehi’s situation.

Several other enquiries for Gomez have also been rejected by Liverpool this summer, with the Reds unwilling to sanction a loan move. While the club had previously been open to a £30million permanent transfer, manager Arne Slot is now prepared to keep Gomez in his plans for the season.

Gomez, who is under contract until 2027, has enjoyed a decorated career at Anfield since joining from Charlton Athletic in 2015. The versatile defender has made 149 Premier League appearances and earned 15 senior England caps, becoming one of the most experienced defenders on the market this summer.

During his time with Liverpool, Gomez has lifted two Premier League titles (2019–20, 2024–25), the UEFA Champions League (2018–19), the UEFA Super Cup (2019), the FIFA Club World Cup (2019), the FA Cup (2022), the EFL Cup (2024), and the Community Shield (2022).

Earlier this window, The Guardian claimed that Sunderland were exploring the possibility of bringing Gomez to the Stadium of Light as part of their ambitious recruitment drive following Premier League promotion. The £30million valuation and the player’s preference to remain at a top-six club ultimately made a deal highly unlikely.

Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Everton, West Ham, Leeds United and Burnley were also linked with Gomez, but with Liverpool short on defensive depth heading into the new campaign, the defender is now expected to stay and fight for his place under Slot.

What other Sunderland transfer news is there?

Sunderland’s record-breaking transfer window is heading for a frantic finish as Régis Le Bris pushes for more deals before tonight’s 7pm Premier League deadline – with Ajax striker Brian Brobbey and RB Leipzig defender Lutsharel Geertruida both close to joining the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats have agreed an initial loan for Geertruida, with an option to make the deal permanent next summer for around £17.1million (€20million). The 25-year-old Netherlands international has completed talks and is expected to undergo his medical today.

Talks are also advancing for Brobbey, with Sunderland prepared to pay around £21.6million to secure the 23-year-old striker. The Ajax forward, who has eight Netherlands caps, has scored 56 goals and registered 24 assists in 163 appearances across all competitions and is viewed as a long-term solution in attack.