With Sunderland back in Championship action against Hull City on Saturday lunchtime, it won’t be long before attention on Wearside fully turns towards the weekend.

The Black Cats were thwarted by Leeds United in their last outing, and now find themselves some eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places after having slipped to defeat on their travels. But while preparations are underway for a bid to bounce back from that disappointment, there is still plenty of news to sift through at the Stadium of Light. With that in mind, here is a round-up of some of the latest stories you might have missed from the past day or two...

Leeds United ‘shortlist’ Isidor

In an unexpected piece of transfer speculation, Leeds United have been credited with an interest in Sunderland talisman Wilson Isidor. The Frenchman was on the score sheet against the Whites on Monday evening, putting his side ahead in the top of the table clash before Pascal Struijk’s late brace denied the Black Cats a potentially vital victory.

That goal was the Black Cats forward’s twelfth of the campaign so far, and according to a report from TEAMtalk, his performances have been enough to alert transfer chiefs in Yorkshire. It is claimed that Isidor is one of four centre-forwards on Leeds’ “shortlist” as they plan for an anticipated return to the Premier League this summer.

Alongside Isidor, the Whites are also touted as admirers of Southampton attacker Cameron Archer, who they were linked with in January, Norwich City star Josh Sargent, and OGC Nice’s Evann Guessand, who has impressed in Ligue 1 this term. For his part, Isidor only put pen to paper on a permanent deal at the Stadium of Light last month having initially joined Sunderland on loan from Zenit St. Petersburg over the summer. His contract on Wearside is set to run until 2028.

Gabbiadini questions Samed introduction

Elsewhere, former Sunderland striker Marco Gabbiadini has questioned the decision to bring on Salis Abdul Samed during the Black Cats’ 2-1 defeat against Leeds on Monday.

Regis Le Bris made the call to replace goal-scorer Wilson Isidor and midfielder Chris Rigg partway through the second-half at Elland Road, replacing them with Eliezer Mayenda and the aforementioned Samed. Moments later, however, Sunderland would concede an equaliser, having kept their hosts at bay up until that point.

And speaking on Total Sport, Gabbiadini has voiced his frustration with Le Bris’ tactical intervention. He said: “Putting on a lad like Salis to just come on… You can tell he’s fresh to the environment and the speed of the game anyway. He did nothing wrong, but surely [Chris] Mepham and [Alan] Browne should’ve been on there. Surely?

“Le Bris looked so calm all through the game. I was really impressed with how he handled the situation. But is it part of the plan? Has he got to play these other players to get their minutes and their reputation up? I don’t know. It seems a bit strange.”