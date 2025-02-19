The stats experts have named three Sunderland players in their top 20 Championship players this season.

Sunderland remain firmly in the promotion race as what has already been an exciting season heads into its final stages.

Despite Monday night’s dramatic late defeat at the hands of current Championship leaders Leeds United, the Black Cats are still sat in fourth place in the second tier and still have ambitions of making a late push for the automatic promotion places. That is a far cry from the pre-season predictions of some pundits, who claimed Sunderland would struggle to make an impression during their first season under the watch of new head coach Regis Le Bris.

The former Lorient boss was a somewhat surprise option to become permanent successor to Michael Beale during the summer months and it could be argued the Frenchman has already exceeded expectations during his first year at the Stadium of Light. Ahead of Saturday lunchtime’s home clash with Hull City, the Black Cats lie eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places and there will be a hope several key players can come to the fore as the season enters a crucial stage.

A number of a youthful Black Cats side have already impressed to force their side into promotion contention as French forward Wilson Isidor has shown his class, academy product Chris Rigg has delivered on his undoubted potential and goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has proven to be a steadying presence between the sticks. But who are rated as Sunderland’s most consistent players so far this season and how do they compare to their rivals across the second tier?

We take a look at the Championship players with the highest average rating throughout the 2024/25 season with the help of ratings provided by the stats experts at WhoScored.

Which Sunderland stars are amongst the top 20 Championship players according to WhoScored?

20. Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) - 7.03 19. Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United) - 7.04 18. Jaidon Anthony (Burnley) - 7.05 17. Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland) - 7.06 16. Viktor Johansson (Stoke City) - 7.06 15. Romain Esse (Millwall) - 7.06 14. Jayden Bogle (Leeds United) - 7.08 13. Vinicius Souza (Sheffield United) -7.09 12. Shea Charles (Sheffield Wednesday) - 7.09 11. CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley) - 7.09 10. Gustavo Hamer (Sheffield United) - 7.10 9. Daniel James (Leeds United) - 7.11 8. Eiran Cashin (Derby County) - 7.11 7. Luke McNally (Bristol City) - 7.13 6. Manor Solomon (Leeds United) - 7.13 5. Trai Hume (Sunderland) - 7.15 4. Junior Firpo (Leeds United) - 7.15 3. Borja Sainz (Norwich City) - 7.20 2. Jimmy Dunne (QPR) - 7.20 1. Alfie Doughy (Luton Town) - 7.26