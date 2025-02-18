Leeds United’s social media team bit back on Monday after Sunderland’s post back in October

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s social media team were quick to poke fun at Sunderland after Monday night’s game.

The Whites snatched a stoppage-time winner to deal Sunderland’s automatic promotion hopes a major blow at Elland Road. Sunderland had taken the lead through Wilson Isidor but the hosts dominated the second half entirely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

However, it was a brace from substitute Pascal Struijk which sealed the win for Daniel Farke’s side as they returned to the top of the Championship, with fellow sub Joe Rothwell also providing both assists for the central defender’s goal.

The club uploaded their own picture to X, with Struijk and Piroe celebrating the winner, with another teammate lying on the Elland Road pitch. Alongside the picture, Leeds United’s social media team wrote: “Not really sure what to caption this”.

The post was a response to Leeds’ last game against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light earlier this season. Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier produced a howler in October, allowing Alan Browne’s punt forward to pass him for the equalising goal. After the incident, Sunderland cheekily posted a video of the error on X and wrote: “Not really sure what to caption this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Struijk’s winner prompted wild celebrations at Elland Road with Farke booked in the aftermath. “That's what it's all about,” Whites midfielder Rothwell told LUTV of those post-match celebrations. “I don't think there's been many games this season where it's been a full house for so long after full-time. You can see how much it meant to us and the fans too, so it gives us a good building block going into another massive game on Monday.”