Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer news from across the Championship.

Leeds United and Everton are reportedly preparing an offer for Southampton forward Che Adams as he approaches the final month of his current deal with the Saints.

The Scotland striker move to St Marys Stadium in a £12m deal from Birmingham City during the summer of 2019 and went on to score 48 goals and provide 20 assists in 190 appearances during that time. However, it now seems increasingly likely Adams will be seeking pastures new during the close-season as their had been little indication he will agree a new contract with the Saints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That means he is set to become a free agent at the end of June and TEAMtalk have reported there are several clubs ready to pounce. Wolves, Everton and Leeds are said to be leading the race but they will face competition from a number of clubs in the Bundesliga, who are ready to hand the 25-times Scotland star an opportunity to test his fortunes abroad.

Any potential move to Leeds is said to depend on whether Daniel Farke’s men can fight their way past Norwich City in Thursday night’s play-off semi-final second leg and come through a final clash with either Southampton or West Bromwich Albion to secure an immediate return to the Premier League. Should they claim promotion, Farke is said to be ready to move on striker Joel Piroe and bring in Adams as his replacement.

Transfer call opens door for Middlesbrough move

Middlesbrough could get a second chance to sign Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall.

The 27-year-old joined Turkish giants Besiktas on loan in February after struggling to nail down a place in the Forest lineup - but has made just eight appearances for the Super Lig club over the last three months. Turkish outlet Sporx have now claimed Besiktas have made a decision against signing Worrall on a permanent deal and that could allow Boro to reignite their interest in the defender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad