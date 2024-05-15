Sunderland 2 Newcastle 0: 11 memories from the 1990 play-off semi final

What a night it was for Sunderland fans.

On May 16, 1990, the Black Cats clashed with neighbours Newcastle United in the second leg of the play-off semi finals.

The teams were level after the first leg and St James’ Park was packed for a night to remember.

It was Sunderland who took the honours thanks to goals from Eric Gates and Marco Gabbiadini and a fine performance by every member of the team.

