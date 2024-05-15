Sunderland 2 Newcastle 0: 11 memories from the 1990 play-off semi final

By Chris Cordner
Published 15th May 2024, 12:30 BST

2-0 to Sunderland with goals from Gates and Gabbiadini

What a night it was for Sunderland fans.

On May 16, 1990, the Black Cats clashed with neighbours Newcastle United in the second leg of the play-off semi finals.

The teams were level after the first leg and St James’ Park was packed for a night to remember.

It was Sunderland who took the honours thanks to goals from Eric Gates and Marco Gabbiadini and a fine performance by every member of the team.

Re-live it all with these Echo archive photos.

Scenes from Sunderland's 2-0 win at St James' Park in May 1990.

1. Re-living a memorable day

Getting a cross in at St James' Park in May 1990.

2. On the attack

Eric Gates is congratulated after he scores the opener in the Derby day clash.

3. Delight for Eric

An aerial battle for the ball in this Sunderland-Newcastle scene from May 1990.

4. In the air

