When crowds gathered to watch U-boat explosion off Sunderland coast

Sunderland in 1990

Crowds gathered, the pier was cleared, and a police patrol boat kept sea-going spectators at bay.

Marco Gabbiadini scores for Sunderland against Newcastle in the 1990 play-off semi final.

Debris all over the seabed

But Wearside's sunken U-boat went out with a few bubbles instead of a big bang in 1990.

The TNT in the First World War U-boat’s torpedo didn’t explode and a charge set by Navy divers simply blew open its casing, scattering the now inert explosive over the seabed.

The blast was expected to be huge, and it was expected to throw water hundreds of feet into the air, but instead there was only a small explosion which was barely visible on the surface.

A cargo of explosives

After their bid to explode the submarine’s remaining torpedo failed, the Navy divers returned to the sea just off Sunderland harbour to retrieve its cargo of explosives.

The Navy team also had help from Sunderland wreck-explorer George Fraser, whose son, George Junior, located the wreck with sonar.

He used his boat, Our Unit, to lead the underwater experts out to the U-boat.

A spokesman said: “The charge inside the torpedo didn’t explode due to its age. It was inert and very safe to handle.”

Perhaps you were one of the spectators who watched the U-boat incident from the coastline. Or maybe you have other memories of 1990. Get in touch to share your recollections with the Sunderland Echo.

To further jog your memory, this was the year when;

Six thousand homes - in the Downhill, Town End Farm, Hylton Castle and part of Red House - had a rent freeze until the properties were improved.

Alison Bird became the first person to open a private shop in Sunderland General Hospital.

Alison’s Hairdressers was based in the reception area, and catered for staff, patients and the public.

Sunderland people, like many others around the country, launched protests against the Poll Tax and went on the march.

Tony Simpson with the First World War U-boat torpedo

A Poll Tax protest in Sunderland in 1990.

A TV boost was on the way for thousands of Wearside people when they switched on their television sets.

News emerged that cable television was on the way with an initial 25 channels to viewers in the area.

News, sports, environment and children’s channels will all be among those available on cable television, which can take up to 45 channels.