It has been a season of inconsistency for Sunderland and one that ended on a poor run of form that led to the Black Cats sitting in the bottom half of the Championship table.

It had been a campaign that started with some promise as Tony Mowbray looked to build on last year’s successful push for a play-off place - but the former Middlesbrough manager was gone by the midway point of the season and was replaced by Michael Beale.

There would be a second managerial change as Beale’s short-lived reign came to an end in March and that saw interim boss Mike Dodds see out the remainder of the season.

Despite the challenges they have faced, there have been some Sunderland stars that have caught the eye during the season and the Black Cats are represented in the WhoScored top 25 players in the Championship.

1 . Michal Helik - Huddersfield Town WhoScored season average rating: 6.99 Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images Photo Sales