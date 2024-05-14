Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anthony Patterson is reportedly Sheffield United’s “first choice” transfer target

The 23-year-old homegrown shot-stopper played in all but one of Sunderland’s league games during 2023-24 and started every Championship fixture the previous season. The Academy of Light graduate also played a huge part in dragging the Black Cats out of League One via the play-offs two campaigns ago.

Given Patterson’s rise to prominence on Wearsie in recent seasons, reports have suggested that clubs have shown interest in the goalkeeper. Celtic, Liverpool and Arsenal are all understood to be tracking the North Shields-born man, while Sheffield United are the latest club to be linked following their relegation from the Premier League.