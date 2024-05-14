Championship news: Sheffield United make £10m-rated Sunderland man 'first choice' transfer target
Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson is now Sheffield United’s “first choice” transfer target.
The 23-year-old homegrown shot-stopper played in all but one of Sunderland’s league games during 2023-24 and started every Championship fixture the previous season. The Academy of Light graduate also played a huge part in dragging the Black Cats out of League One via the play-offs two campaigns ago.
Given Patterson’s rise to prominence on Wearsie in recent seasons, reports have suggested that clubs have shown interest in the goalkeeper. Celtic, Liverpool and Arsenal are all understood to be tracking the North Shields-born man, while Sheffield United are the latest club to be linked following their relegation from the Premier League.
It has been said that The Blades are weighing up an £8million bid for Patterson with Sunderland thought to value him somewhere between £10million and £15million. Alan Nixon has now also stated that Patterson is Sheffield United’s “first” and “ideal” choice but also that he will be “very expensive”.
