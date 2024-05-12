It is set to be a summer of change at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland continue their search for their next permanent manager. Tony Mowbray and Michael Beale were both dismissed from their roles last season with Mike Dodds taking interim charge on two occasions.

The Black Cats have took their time in finding their next head coach, with hopes it can provide greater stability moving forward as Sunderland seek to challenge higher up the table in 2024-25. As with every summer transfer window, there will be plenty of incomings and outgoings across English football.

With that in mind, we have collated a list of every Premier League player out of contract this summer. Some of these stars will be out of the Black Cats’ reach but there are several players who could prove a good option for Sunderland - with the added bonus of arriving on a free transfer. The list below is all top-flight players who will become free agents for the summer transfer window unless new deals can be agreed or if any relevant extension clauses are triggered. Are there any you think Sunderland could sign?