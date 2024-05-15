'Decisions made' Sunderland coach provides contract update as U21s side prepare for play-off semi-final
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland’s under-21s players have all been told if their contracts will be renewed next season - with the side preparing for a semi-final fixture against Reading in Premier League 2.
Several members of the group will see their deals expire this summer, including captain Ellis Taylor (21), Caden Kelly (20) and Michael Spellman (21), who have all represented the first team. Teenage midfielder Harrison Jones (19), who has been part of the senior squad this season, will also be out of contract this summer, yet the club are set to trigger a one-year extension option.
When asked about contract decisions after the side’s dramatic penalty shootout win over West Ham in the quarter-finals of Premier League 2, assistant coach John Hewitson told the Echo: “All the decisions have been made and that’s been communicated to the players, their parents and their agents.”
Sunderland’s under-21s side will face Reading in the semi-finals of Premier League 2 on Monday at the Select Car Leasing on Monday (7pm kick-off). The winners will face either Chelsea or Tottenham in the final later this month.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.