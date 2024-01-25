Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland midfielder Yann M'Vila is reportedly being considered by French club Metz - after being linked with a return to Wearside.

The 33-year-old remains a free agent after leaving Greek club Olympiacos at the end of last season, while French outlet Foot Mertaco recently reported the midfielder was a target for the Black Cats.

Sunderland are looking to sign another central midfielder before the end of the January transfer window, yet when asked about M'Vila after the Black Cats' 1-0 defeat against Hull, head coach Michael Beale replied: “Yann M’Vila? It’s nothing that I’ve discussed in house."

It's now been reported by French newspaper L'Équipe that Ligue 1 side Metz are interested in M'Vila, while the club's football director Pierre Dreossi knows the midfielder from their time at Rennes.

M'Vila made 40 appearances for Sunderland on loan during the 2015/16 season and became a popular figure on Wearside. At the end of last year, the midfielder spoke about his desire to find a club where he can play regularly, stating he would like to return to Sunderland amid talks with Ligue 1 clubs.

“I spoke with a lot of Ligue 1 clubs, but I didn’t get the little thing. Given my qualities and my leadership, I think I can help a lot of teams. I believe in myself,” M'Vila told Le Progres in December. "I don’t need the money. I want to play. With all the respect I have for Ligue 2, I don’t see myself playing in this championship.

“There is only one club for which I would have agreed to return to the lower division for is Sunderland, to help them return to the Premier League. I had an extraordinary year there. I’m not just a footballer, I can help on and off the pitch, I know the moments of crisis. I am a reliable person. If you trust me, I’ll give it back to you a thousand times.”