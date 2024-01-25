Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore looks set to stay at the club this month despite interest from multiple Championship clubs.

Sunderland and Ipswich were said to have made loan offers for the 31-year-old frontman, who has made just eight Premier League appearances this season, yet the Cherries would reportedly prefer a permanent deal.

According to the Athletic, Moore, who was hoping to gain more game time ahead of Wales' Euro 2024 play-off semi-final against Finland in March, is now likely to stay at Bournemouth this month. The report also claims there is Championship interest in Cherries midfielder David Brooks, yet a loan move would depend on a replacement at the Vitality Stadium.

Attacking midfielder Emi Marcondes, 28, has completed a six-month loan move from Bournemouth to Hibernian, following reports the Scottish Premiership side were interested in a loan move for Sunderland winger Jewison Bennette.

Sunderland playmaker Alex Pritchard has also been linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light in recent weeks, with the 30-year-old's contract set to expire this summer. According to The Telegraph's Mike McGrath, Sunderland have made a 'messy situation' with Pritchard, with no contract offer made. Still, with multiple clubs willing to sign him, the Black Cats are not prepared to let him leave in January.