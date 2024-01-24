Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lynden Gooch is set to return to the Stadium of Light as an opposition player for the first time since his summer transfer exit to Stoke City this coming Saturday.

The American joined the club as a youngster and rose through the ranks at the Academy of Light before making his Premier League debut against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Two relegations in as many seasons would follow.

Gooch stayed on Wearside during the dark days of League One and helped Sunderland to a first Wembley win since 1973 in the Papa John's Trophy against Tranmere Rovers, scoring the winner, and a play-off final win against Wycombe Wanderers to restore the cub to the Championship.

“Promotion was a big one after the struggles going down from the Premier League and then the Championship as well, which was really tough,” Gooch said ahead of Sunderland vs Stoke City. “I'm proud that I stayed and managed to help the club get back to back to the Championship and on the way that they want to go.

“I scored a goal at Wembley as well in a cup final, which was the first time since 1973, so that was a really proud moment having come through the academy. My partner's family are all from Sunderland too and my kids are born there so that was a fantastic moment.”

After leaving Sunderland during last summer's transfer window, Gooch is now desperate to return to the Premier League with Stoke City after experiencing the top-flight as a youngster.

“Anyone who’s got promoted from any league, that’s a memory you’ll hold,” he said. “That feeling, you want to bottle it up. I want to get back to the Premier League. I played there as a young player just coming through at Sunderland but it wasn’t too long – and I got a bad ankle injury that season as well which kind of cut it short.