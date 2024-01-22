Transfer news: Sunderland chief confirms ex-Leicester City man's loan departure
The latest Sunderland-related news from around the web during the January transfer window
Sunderland have confirmed that goalkeeper Kelechi Chibueze has joined non-league side Consett AFC on a one-month loan deal.
Born in London, Chibueze joined Leicester City in 2020 after coming through the youth ranks at Premier League giants Chelsea before joining Sunderland last summer. Chibueze, who is also of Nigerian descent, has played predominantly in the under-18s and under-21s Premier League competition and has also been capped four times at England under-16 level.
Academy manager, Robin Nicholls said: “Kelechi has settled well since moving to the North East. He has added good value to our PDP Goalkeeping group, and we are glad that ourselves and Consett have agreed to provide him with some match experience. We look forward to the development experience that Kel is going to receive during this period.”
In other news, Tony Mowbray's Birmingham City continue to be linked with multiple players during January.
Reports state Birmingham City could be presented with the chance to sign a player linked with the Blues during the summer window. Omar Rekik was a reported target for Blues back in January but the deal did not materialise.
Rekik ended up joining Wigan Athletic in the summer - returning for a second spell. He joined the Latics on a short-term deal until January 2024. However, the player has now returned to Arsenal after the Gunners decided not to extend his stay at the DW Stadium.
Birmingham City also continue to be linked with a deal for Sunderland midfielder Alex Pritchard during the winter window. The attacking midfielder has just six-months left on his current deal.