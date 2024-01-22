The latest Sunderland-related news from around the web during the January transfer window

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have confirmed that goalkeeper Kelechi Chibueze has joined non-league side Consett AFC on a one-month loan deal.

Born in London, Chibueze joined Leicester City in 2020 after coming through the youth ranks at Premier League giants Chelsea before joining Sunderland last summer. Chibueze, who is also of Nigerian descent, has played predominantly in the under-18s and under-21s Premier League competition and has also been capped four times at England under-16 level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Academy manager, Robin Nicholls said: “Kelechi has settled well since moving to the North East. He has added good value to our PDP Goalkeeping group, and we are glad that ourselves and Consett have agreed to provide him with some match experience. We look forward to the development experience that Kel is going to receive during this period.”

In other news, Tony Mowbray's Birmingham City continue to be linked with multiple players during January.

Reports state Birmingham City could be presented with the chance to sign a player linked with the Blues during the summer window. Omar Rekik was a reported target for Blues back in January but the deal did not materialise.

Rekik ended up joining Wigan Athletic in the summer - returning for a second spell. He joined the Latics on a short-term deal until January 2024. However, the player has now returned to Arsenal after the Gunners decided not to extend his stay at the DW Stadium.