Sunderland are working to add 'two or three' additions to their squad before the end of the January window, but so far no breakthrough has been forthcoming.

Of equal concern to Sunderland supporters, though, is the need to keep the team's key players together ahead of the final run of Championship fixtures. One of those players is Alex Pritchard, who has been linked with a potential exit despite his currently prominent role in the team. So what's happening and what might the next steps be? Here, we take a closer look...

Why is there persistent speculation over Pritchard's future?

In short, because he is now in the final six months of his contract and there has been little indication that Sunderland are minded to offer an extension. Indeed, the club were prepared to let him leave last summer and it's understood that a deal very nearly materialised on deadline day.

Pritchard had started the season being deployed mainly as an impact substitute, and then head coach Tony Mowbray made clear that this was not because he did not believe the attacking midfielder was worthy of regular starts, but because he was expected to leave the club. As was the case with Danny Batth and Lynden Gooch, Sunderland made clear to Pritchard that they would not stand in his way if a suitable offer arrived, one which would give them greater financial and contractual security heading into the next stage of their career. The clear inference was that new deals on Wearside were highly unlikely.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said after the summer window: "I think naturally players who are running into that final year of their contract and are a little bit older, they’re looking for security and to ensure they’ve got some years on a contract. We’re happy to engage in that when players are in the team."

With Pritchard now even closer to the end of his contract, there is obvious interest from elsewhere given his quality. Birmingham and Mowbray are interested, while there is also interest from abroad. Pritchard could, should he choose, agree a pre-contract with a foreign side now ahead of a summer switch.

Has Sunderland's stance changed since the summer and is a January exit likely?

What has certainly changed since the summer is Pritchard's prominent role in the team. First under Mowbray and then latterly under Michael Beale, the attacking midfielder has been one of the team's most consistent performers. As such, they are not looking to let Pritchard go in this window - particularly given the current injuries to Patrick Roberts and Bradley Dack.

Beale has a say in all recruitment decisions (even if it is a collaborative process) and has made clear that he sees Pritchard as an important part of his plans. All the same, he has stopped short of ruling out a departure. Speaking earlier this month, Beale said: "I don't know the ins and outs of that [what's happened before], and it's not one that the club has brought to me. It's onwards and upwards as far as I'm concerned. All the decisions are club decisions but at this moment in time, he's in the team and playing well.

"I'm happy with him and he's happy with me. We're in January and there's 20 games to play, May is a long time away and anything can happen, but at this moment in time the club have asked me to get my eyes on the players and give feedback on what I think. I'm still going through that process but at this moment in time, everyone can see how well Alex Pritchard is playing and the fans really appreciate him as well."

As a result, a summer departure seems more likely. Sunderland have high hopes for Adil Aouchiche, Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham, but at the moment Pritchard is too integral to the side to be let go. The question is whether a significant bid to club and player would change that, given that he will as it stands be leaving on a free in just a few months time.

Why haven't Sunderland agreed a new deal with Pritchard - and is there any chance they might yet do so? And what happens next?

Beale has said that 'talks are going on in the background', and Pritchard is known to be happy and settled at the club. Having fallen out of favour at Huddersfield, it has proven to be a very successful and fruitful partnership for all parties over the last two-and-a-half seasons. Speakman's comments from last year are now particularly interesting, given that Pritchard has now firmly established himself as a key player in the team. Surely, then, a new contract offer will follow suit?

The decision to allow Batth, Gooch and Pritchard to depart last summer was driven by a desire to create a pathway for the club's summer recruits to work their way into the team, in line with Sunderland's desire to bring down the average age of the group and build assets for the long term. There is also the wage budget to consider and that is clearly part of Sunderland's consideration, though at this stage it appears highly unlikely that Bradley Dack's one-year deal would be extended given his lack of regular game time.