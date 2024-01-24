Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland are yet to make a breakthrough in the January transfer window but are hopeful of strengthening their squad before the window closes on February 1st.

If they do so, then it will almost certainly lead to outgoings. Here's the state of play with all the potential ins and outs ahead of the final week of the window...

STRIKER - ONE IN, ONE OUT?

Sunderland would like to add an established striker given the ongoing struggles of the four summer arrivals to really hold down a regular place in the starting XI. The challenge is that demand for those players across the Championship is fierce, and Sunderland are shopping in a fairly small pool. Kieffer Moore is one known target, but as of yet Bournemouth are yet to sanction his departure and would prefer a permanent deal.

If Sunderland are able to recruit a striker, then they will consider a loan move for Luis Hemir, who they feel would benefit from more regular senior football. Such a move has already been ruled out for Eliezer Mayenda, with the club believing that the 18-year-old will benefit most from staying on Wearside and spending more time in his new environment.

Further additions could yet lead Chelsea to rethink their current stance on Mason Burstow. They have at this stage indicated that they would prefer for the striker to stay at Wearside and fight for his place, as having played for two clubs this season he can't be recalled and loaned out elsewhere. More significant competition could change their mind, but at this stage it is unlikely.

MIDFIELD - ONE IN, ONE OUT?

Sunderland are actively looking to strengthen in midfield before the end of the window, and have held talks with Barnsley over 23-year-old midfielder Callum Styles. A versatile midfielder, Styles has also played at full back earlier in his career. He was left out of Barnsley's squad as they beat Oxford on Tuesday night, with boss (and former Sunderland defender) Neill Collins confirming that the club were in negotiations over his possible departure. A loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season has been discussed, but the Hungary international does have interest from elsewhere in the division.

The Black Cats want more depth given their reliance on Dan Neil and Pierre Ekwah in midfield so far this season, and with Corry Evans still some way off a return after suffering an ACL injury last January. Beale has hinted that he does feel the team would benefit from a specialist holding midfielder, but Styles is more of a dynamic player whether it be from the wide areas or from midfield.

Were Styles or another midfielder to arrive, then it could potentially pave the way for Jay Matete to look for regular football elsewhere. Matete is yet to make an appearance since returning from the disappointing injury that cut short his impressive pre-season campaign in the US, and has been competing with Chris Rigg for one spot on the bench. Beale said earlier in January that no decision had been made on Matete's future, and that the midfielder would likely have a decision to make at the end of the month depending on his place in the pecking order at that time. If Sunderland don't manage to add another midfielder, he will likely be needed and would only be an injury away from getting a chance to really stake his claim.

ATTACKING MIDFIELD - ONE OUT?

Jewison Bennette is a potential exit, with Sunderland open to a loan move providing that is to a team and environment that will help him further acclimatise to a new environment and strengthen his chances of pushing for regular football next season. There also continues to be some doubt of Alex Pritchard's future, with the attacking midfielder now in the last six months of his current contract.

The attacking midfielder has significant interest from elsewhere, but his importance to the team means the club do not want to lose him this month. A significant bid could change that, given Sunderland's previous reluctance to offer the 30-year-old fresh terms. That would be a major and divisive call, given his ability and popularity with the fanbase. Any further outgoings at this stage appear unlikely, with Bradley Dack sidelined until some time in February with a hamstring problem.

FULL BACK - ONE IN

This was not necessarily a priority position for Sunderland as they approached the beginning of the window but it's now become somewhere where they have little choice but to try and recruit further. Dennis Cirkin could return from a hamstring injury before the end of the season but his involvement would be minimal, and Niall Huggins will not play again this year.

Aji Alese is out for a month as he understandably goes through the process of getting back fully up to speed after the best part of a year on the sidelines. Even when fit again, he'll have to be carefully managed. It leaves Beale with a problem as he has to move Trai Hume over to the left flank as it stands, and that means an obvious lack of attacking threat on the other flank. Timothée Pembélé might provide that in time but Beale has made clear that he feels the former PSG youngster needs time to adapt to Championship football.