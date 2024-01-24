Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reported Sunderland target Callum Styles was left out of Barnsley's squad on Tuesday evening.

Styles is the latest name to be linked with a move to Sunderland. Sky Sports state that the Black Cats are looking to bolster their midfield with a loan move. Keith Downie has stated that any transfer could include a summer obligation to buy. He also adds that the deal is far from done.

Sunderland's midfield has consisted of Dan Neil and Pierre Ekwah this season for the most part with the likes of Jobe Bellingham and Alex Pritchard playing further forward. Styles, though, is more of a number eight rather than a number six in the Corry Evans mould.

The Barnsley Chronicle reports: "No Callum Styles in Barnsley’s squad tonight. Chairman Neerav Parekh told me yesterday he could potentially leave this week. Heavily linked with Sunderland today. Nothing definite yet."