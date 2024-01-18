Sunderland transfer news as the club look to sign another striker during the January window.

Sunderland and Ipswich have reportedly submitted loan offers for Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore.

The Black Cats are looking to sign another striker this month and appear prepared to alter their transfer approach to sign a more experienced centre-forward.

Moore, 31, has made just seven Premier League appearances this season and has attracted interest from multiple Championship clubs. The Welsh international has scored 47 goals in 155 appearances in the second tier, impressing during spells at Cardiff and Wigan.

According to the Athletic’s Adam Leventhal, both Sunderland and Ipswich are prepared to contribute a percentage of Moore's wages to take the player on loan, yet neither club have reached an agreement with Bournemouth.

Moore, who scored during Bournemouth’s 3-2 FA Cup win over QPR this month, is still seen as an important player at the Vitality Stadium, yet it’s acknowledged the striker is keen to play more first-team football, especially ahead of Wales’ Euro 2024 play-off semi-final against Finland in March.

Signing another striker is a priority for Ipswich this month, after George Hirst suffered a hamstring injury in December. Cardiff are also said to have made an enquiry about re-signing Moore, while Millwall reportedly made a late loan offer for the striker during the summer transfer window.

