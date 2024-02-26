Man Utd boss delivers Amad verdict following Sunderland's transfer attempts to re-sign forward
Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United still need Amad this season despite the player’s lack of game time.
The former Sunderland loanee has made just two Premier League appearances since returning from a knee injury in December, including a late cameo off the bench during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat against Fulham. Ten Hag opted to start 19-year-old Omari Forson ahead of Amad but says both will have a part to play between now and the end of the campaign.
"Amad looks very sharp," said Ten Hag after the Fulham match. "I think it was a good sub [performance] from him. I think that's good for the future. We need them because we have our problems in the frontline. So it's about them, to show they can contribute to this team, that they can have an end product but also to show liability."
Sunderland tried to re-sign Amad during the summer and January transfer windows but were told the player wasn't available. The 21-year-old is now competing with players such as Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Forson and Antony for a starting place at Old Trafford, following his move to the Premier League club in 2021.
When asked about Antony's appearance off the bench against Fulham in stoppage-time, Ten Hag replied: "No, it was nothing to do with fitness. He is fit but we have many options over on the right side. We have a lack in other positions due to injury. With that form in the Autumn, we have all seen, he [Antony] has to step up. I see it in training, also others like Omari, Amad and Garnacho, and others they deserve to play."