Former Sunderland forward Amad has stepped up his recovery from a knee injury while training on Manchester United’s training pitches at Carrington.

The 21-year-old returned to United at the end of last season following his impressive loan spell on Wearside, where he scored 14 goals in 39 Championship appearances, but hasn’t played for the Premier League club following the setback he suffered in pre-season.

Sunderland were monitoring Amad’s situation as United weighed up whether to send the player out on loan again, while several other clubs including Leeds, Leicester and Southampton were credited with interest.

It was thought Amad could be available to return to action in November, while the player has posted a video of him running on the United training pitches with the caption: “Positive to be back on the grass.”

United are preparing for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup match against Newcastle at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag’s side then have two more Premier League games against Fulham and Luton before November’s international break, as well as a Championship League fixture away to Copenhagen on Wednesday, November 8.

United signed Amad for a reported £19million, plus £18.2million in add-on, in 2021 from Italian side Atalanta. The 21-year-old has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford, with a club option of an extra year. The Red Devils will have to assess whether another loan move would benefit the forward in January, with Sunderland keeping an eye on the situation.

