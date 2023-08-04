Former Sunderland loanee Amad is set to miss the start of the season with a knee issue.

The 21-year-old picked up the injury during United’s pre-season US tour as he looked to force his way into the plans of manager Erik ten Hag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United were yet to make a decision on Amad’s future, while several clubs, including Championship sides Leeds, Leicester and Southampton, have been linked with a loan move for the playmaker.

Amad scored 14 goals during a loan spell at Sunderland last season and became a fans’ favourite at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats have been keeping an eye on the player’s situation but expect him to join a top-tier club if United decide another loan move is best.

It’s unclear how long Amad will be sidelined for, yet it’s been confirmed he will miss United’s Premier League opener against Wolves on Monday, August 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This summer’s transfer window will run until Friday, September 1.

Amad has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford, yet United do have an option to extend the deal by a further year until 2026.

The Red Devils signed the player for a reported £19million, plus £18.2million in add-on, in 2021.

Following Sunderland’s play-off defeat against Luton last season, Amad posted the following message to Sunderland supporters on social media:

“hi guys, i know you are sad, we all are. a group of young guys who fought until the last minute, I can only be proud to have been part of this team.