Sunderland are preparing for life without Amad as Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman made clear that he expects the youngster to be playing 'top-tier' football next season.

Amad made a major impression on loan from Manchester United last season, finishing the campaign as the club's top scorer with 14 goals across all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports in the aftermath of the season's conclusion at Luton Town suggested that the forward could be keen on returning to Wearside, and the player himself made clear the depth of his affection for the club on social media.

The 20-year-old is expected to be given an opportunity to stake his claim for a place in the first-team squad over the course of pre-season, with Erik ten Hag impressed with his performances over the course of the loan spell.

ten Hag had considered a recall in the January window but ultimately decided not to disrupt his obvious progress.

Speakman was asked about Amad's future at the Foundation of Light's annual fixture release breakfast on Thursday morning, and said that his success was a source of great pride and a major success story to help sell the club to potential future recruits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while the Sporting Director has no doubt that he would in principle be willing to return to the Stadium of Light, he believes that even if his immediate future does not lie with Manchester United, there will be a queue of top-division clubs looking to secure his signature.

"I think he’s one of a few players in a category of taking a bit of a risk off the back of us explaining what our story is and what’s potentially achievable here," Speakman said at the Beacon of Light.

"It’s a little bit easier because when we’re doing these presentations to players now, we’ve got these really strong examples of success.

"Players want to know what you’re telling them is the truth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Young players want an opportunity, in a style that suits them, and they want to win games and enjoy it. We had a lovely chat [at the end of the season], myself, Tony, Amad and his young family, he’s a really nice young boy and we’re really pleased that we could help him in his career.

"The whole point for Amad was to come here, be successful and go to the next level," Speakman added.

"Let’s be really clear, he’s a tier-one footballer in the global game. There’s a lot of clubs out there, Bundesliga, La Liga, Premier League… that will want to take him.

"The really nice thing I think is that I think he would want to come back, and that says a lot about his experience here and how the fans have taken to him. That’s the really positive thing for us to take forward."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland have made a strong start to the summer window, with three summer recruits already secured ahead of pre-season training beginning on Monday.