Leeds United have been linked with a loan move for former Sunderland loanee Amad Diallo.

The Daily Mail claim that Leeds are reportedly interested in pursuing a loan deal for the Manchester United man following their relegation from the Premier League.

Amad scored 14 goals in 42 appearances for Sunderland as Tony Mowbray’s side reached the Championship play-offs, with the forward becoming a popular figure at the Stadium of Light.

The 20-year-old is set to be part of United’s pre-season tour of America next month, following an impressive loan spell on Wearside.

United do have the option to extend Amad’s deal by a further year until 2026, after signing the player for a reported £19million, plus £18.2million in add-ons, in 2021, taking the total package for Amad to around £37.2million if certain criteria are met.

Rports as recent as this week stated that the attacker would prefer a return to Sunderland if Manchester United decide to loan him out again this summer.

Taking to Twitter earlier this month, Amad appeared to leave the possibility of returning to Sunderland one day in the future on the table stating that he didn't know what the future could hold.

He said: "I don't know what the future holds for me, but I hope that one day we will see each other again. THANKS FOR EVERYTHING."