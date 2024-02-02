Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has name-checked former Sunderland loanee Amad when discussing his team’s striker options.

The Black Cats did make inquiries about re-signing the 21-year-old during the January transfer window but were told the player wasn’t available.

After suffering a knee injury in pre-season, Amad returned to training in December but has made just one Premier League appearance since. The forward was also an unused substitute for the Red Devils’ FA Cup match against Newport and league game against Wolves.

United were keen to sign another striker as back-up for Rasmus Hojlund, following an injury to Anthony Martial, yet they weren’t able to complete a deal during the final days of the transfer window.

"It’s not a secret I wanted a striker," said Ten Hag after the Wolves game. "With the injury to Martial, we don’t really have the back-up. But it wasn’t possible because we have to match the FFP rules. There are some disadvantages with FFP. To make space for FFP, you have to sell players and you have to sell good players and I don't think that's the way you build a team."

Ten Hag replaced Hojlud with teenager Omari Forson in the 84th minute of their dramatic 4-3 win over Wolves and admitted he may have to be creative with his forward line.

