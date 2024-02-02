Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Callum Styles said he was relishing the opportunity to get started at Sunderland and says he believes he can step up to the plate for the remainder of the Championship campaign.

Styles became Sunderland's third and final addition of the January transfer window on deadline day, joining on an initial loan with the Black Cats holding the option to make the move permanent in the summer. The Hungary international can play in midfield or on the left flank, and says he is hoping to bring goals and experience to the table.

The loan deal was initially held up by an illness that required Styles to undergo minor surgery on his appendix, but the 23-year-old is confident he will very soon be ready to make an impact.

"I'm just buzzing, buzzing to be here finally," Styles said.

"I really can't wait to get started. I'll give 100% every game, I'll bring quality to the team. It's a really young team with a lot of quality already, I'm just looking to add to that. We need to push for promotion this year, obviously last year we came just short but the lads did really well and hopefully this year we can get over the line.

"I've played a lot of games, scored some goals - but I want to score some more. That's what I want to add to my game and I want to score more this season and kick on. I feel like I can bring my experience to the team and I'm just eager to get going. I've just had a little operation on my appendix but once I've recovered, I'm ready to go.

"Ever since I was a kid, the club has been absolutely huge with an incredible fanbase, 41,000 here last week... to play in front of that is a bit different to what I'm used to [at club level] but with my experience at international level, it's something I'm equipped for and I can't wait to play in front of them."