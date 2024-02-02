The transfer window has closed – with Sunderland boss Michael Beale preparing his squad for Sunday’s big Championship match against Middlesbrough .

In total, the Black Cats made three new signings during the recent window, while some players were allowed to leave the club permanently or on loan. Several players remain sidelined with injuries ahead of the Middlesbrough match, including Patrick Roberts, Dennis Cirkin, Aji Alese, Niall Huggins and Bradley Dack.