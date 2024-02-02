News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland signed defender Leo Hjelde from Leeds United in January. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Sunderland signed defender Leo Hjelde from Leeds United in January. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Sunderland’s strongest XI and bench after the transfer window - including three new signings: Photo gallery

What Sunderland’s strongest starting XI and bench could look like now the transfer window has closed – excluding the players who are unavailable with injuries.
By Joe Nicholson
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT

The transfer window has closed – with Sunderland boss Michael Beale preparing his squad for Sunday’s big Championship match against Middlesbrough.

In total, the Black Cats made three new signings during the recent window, while some players were allowed to leave the club permanently or on loan. Several players remain sidelined with injuries ahead of the Middlesbrough match, including Patrick Roberts, Dennis Cirkin, Aji Alese, Niall Huggins and Bradley Dack.

Here’s what Sunderland’s starting XI and bench could look like, only including the players who are currently available:

Patterson has started every Championship game for Sunderland over the last two seasons and signed a new contract at the club last year - despite interest from Premier League clubs.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Patterson has started every Championship game for Sunderland over the last two seasons and signed a new contract at the club last year - despite interest from Premier League clubs.

Hume’s versatility and durability has proved hugely important for Sunderland this season, with the defender starting every Championship match. The 21-year-old will now hope for a run in his natural right-back position.

2. RB: Trai Hume

2. RB: Trai Hume

Hume's versatility and durability has proved hugely important for Sunderland this season, with the defender starting every Championship match. The 21-year-old will now hope for a run in his natural right-back position.

With Corry Evans still sidelined with an injury, O’Nien continues to captain the side and has stayed in a centre-back position this season.

3. CB: Luke O’Nien

3. CB: Luke O'Nien

With Corry Evans still sidelined with an injury, O'Nien continues to captain the side and has stayed in a centre-back position this season.

Despite reported interest from West Ham over the summer, Ballard signed a new contract at Sunderland in August. The defender has been a regular starter this season after overcoming multiple injury setbacks last term.

4. CB: Dan Ballard

4. CB: Dan Ballard

Despite reported interest from West Ham over the summer, Ballard signed a new contract at Sunderland in August. The defender has been a regular starter this season after overcoming multiple injury setbacks last term.

