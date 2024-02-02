The transfer window has closed – with Sunderland boss Michael Beale preparing his squad for Sunday’s big Championship match against Middlesbrough.
In total, the Black Cats made three new signings during the recent window, while some players were allowed to leave the club permanently or on loan. Several players remain sidelined with injuries ahead of the Middlesbrough match, including Patrick Roberts, Dennis Cirkin, Aji Alese, Niall Huggins and Bradley Dack.
Here’s what Sunderland’s starting XI and bench could look like, only including the players who are currently available:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
Patterson has started every Championship game for Sunderland over the last two seasons and signed a new contract at the club last year - despite interest from Premier League clubs. Photo: Frank Reid
2. RB: Trai Hume
Hume’s versatility and durability has proved hugely important for Sunderland this season, with the defender starting every Championship match. The 21-year-old will now hope for a run in his natural right-back position. Photo: Frank Reid
3. CB: Luke O’Nien
With Corry Evans still sidelined with an injury, O’Nien continues to captain the side and has stayed in a centre-back position this season. Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB: Dan Ballard
Despite reported interest from West Ham over the summer, Ballard signed a new contract at Sunderland in August. The defender has been a regular starter this season after overcoming multiple injury setbacks last term. Photo: Frank Reid