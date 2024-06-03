Watch more of our videos on Shots!

News from around the Championship as clubs look to strengthen ahead of the summer transfer window.

Portsmouth reportedly remain interested in Oxford’s Josh Murphy and are optimistic they can bring the winger to Fratton Park.

The 29-year-old helped Oxford win promotion from League One, scoring twice in the play-off final against Bolton at Wembley, yet his contract is set to expire this month. The U’s have announced they are in talks with Murphy over a new deal, yet several clubs, including Sunderland, West Brom and Hull, have been credited with interest.

According to our sister title Portsmouth News, Murphy is on Pompey’s shopping list, with The Blues hoping head coach John Mousinho’s relationship with Oxford, where he finished his playing career, will help a potential deal.

When asked about Murphy’s future after the play-off final last month, Oxford boss Des Buckingham said: “I may have had a chat with him when we were up on the gantry lifting the trophy.

“We’ll do as much as we can to try and keep Josh here. He’s a wonderful person, a very good player, and he suits the way we want to do things. We’ll do as much as we can and see where that takes us.”

Murphy signed a two-year contract at Oxford in 2022 and has admitted he almost left the club after a challenging first season at the Kassam Stadium. He has excelled since Buckingham’s appointment in November last year, though, starting 18 consecutive League One matches - including play-off fixtures.

Asked about his situation, Murphy, who previously cost Cardiff a reported £11million in 2018, replied: “I want to play as high as I can. I think I owe it to myself, to my family, and to the club. We’re in the Championship now, so let’s see what happens.