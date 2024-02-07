Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New Sunderland signing Leo Hjelde admits his preferred position is centre-back but says he’ll play anywhere to help the team.

The 20-year-old defender signed for the Black Cats from Leeds last week and went straight into the starting XI at left-back for Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough.

Injuries to Dennis Cirkin, Aji Alese and Niall Huggins have left Sunderland short of options in the full-back position, with Hjede determined to take his chance after making just one league appearance for Leeds during the first half of the campaign.

When asked about his preferred position, Hjelde replied: “My preferred position is centre-back. Listen, I’ll play anywhere. If the gaffer wants me to play striker, I’ll play striker. For me, it’s just about getting game time and being able to get a spot in the team. I was very pleased with that.”

Hjelde played behind Jack Clarke on Sunderland’s left flank during the Middlesbrough game, with the latter once again showing his attacking qualities to assist the Black Cats’ equaliser, which was scored by Nazariy Rusyn.

“I’ve trained against Jack now, and if I was playing against him in a game, I think it would be a case of praying to God really,” Hjelde laughed. “He’s brilliant. It’s great to know you’ve got a player like that, where you can give him the ball in tight positions and he will do some magic with it. It made my job easy really – I could stay back and do my job at left-back, knowing that Jack was there in front of me doing his stuff.”

Hjelde also enjoyed playing alongside centre-back Luke O’Nien, who helped guide the Norwegian through the game: “I love him,” replied Hjelde when asked about Sunderland’s captain. “He’s very vocal and helps me out when I need a couple of words. I sit with him in the dressing room as well, so we talk every day. It’s been great so far – hopefully, I don’t get on his bad side!