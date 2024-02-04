Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New Sunderland signing Leo Hjelde says he didn’t expect to start against Middlesbrough but will now work hard as he can to keep his place in the team.

The 20-year-old defender only signed for the Black Cats on Tuesday, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal after leaving Leeds United. Hjelde was then selected at left-back as Sunderland came from behind to draw 1-1 with Boro at the Riverside, with Nazariy Rusyn scoring the equaliser after Marcus Forss’ opener for the hosts.

“It wasn’t something I was expecting but it was something I was hoping for,” said Hjelde when asked about being named in Sunderland’s starting XI. “Very pleased with the news and it was great.”

On the match, Hjelde added: “I felt like in the first half we should have put away a couple of chances to be honest. In the second half we started a bit scrappy so just had to dig in. Obviously after the goal it’s a bit tough, they had the momentum but it felt like we brought it back and we could have got something more but pleased with one point on the road.”

Following injuries to Dennis Cirkin, Aji Alese and Niall Huggins, Hjelde looks set for a run of games in Sunderland’s starting XI, with Michael Beale’s side set to host Plymouth next weekend.