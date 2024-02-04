Leo Hjelde explains Sunderland surprise after Leeds United transfer and Middlesbrough draw
Reaction from Sunderland defender Leo Hjelde after the side's 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.
New Sunderland signing Leo Hjelde says he didn’t expect to start against Middlesbrough but will now work hard as he can to keep his place in the team.
The 20-year-old defender only signed for the Black Cats on Tuesday, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal after leaving Leeds United. Hjelde was then selected at left-back as Sunderland came from behind to draw 1-1 with Boro at the Riverside, with Nazariy Rusyn scoring the equaliser after Marcus Forss’ opener for the hosts.
“It wasn’t something I was expecting but it was something I was hoping for,” said Hjelde when asked about being named in Sunderland’s starting XI. “Very pleased with the news and it was great.”
On the match, Hjelde added: “I felt like in the first half we should have put away a couple of chances to be honest. In the second half we started a bit scrappy so just had to dig in. Obviously after the goal it’s a bit tough, they had the momentum but it felt like we brought it back and we could have got something more but pleased with one point on the road.”
Following injuries to Dennis Cirkin, Aji Alese and Niall Huggins, Hjelde looks set for a run of games in Sunderland’s starting XI, with Michael Beale’s side set to host Plymouth next weekend.
“I will work as hard as I can and try and stay in the team,” the defender added. “Obviously we have a great team here so it will be tough competition for places but I’m ready for what my job is and hopefully we can get the work done.”