Sunderland's Jack Clarke dilemma and transfer priorities as Regis Le Bris prepares squad for new season
Over the past 12 months Sunderland have turned down multiple offers for top scorer Jack Clarke - with the Black Cats braced for more interest in the coming weeks.
It’s seemed likely for sometime the 23-year-old will move on this summer, after talks over a new long-term contract remained at an impasse, while Clarke’s agent even admitted his client will probably leave Wearside.
Sunderland are not in a position where they have to sell, yet, with two years left on Clarke’s deal, this could be the best chance to acquire a significant transfer fee.
Still, if Clarke does leave the Stadium of Light, the obvious question is how will Sunderland, under new head coach Regis Le Bris, replace him? Particularly his goals.
Romaine Mundle, 21, showed flashes of his ability after joining the Black Cats from Standard Liege in January, scoring once in 11 Championship appearances, yet it would be unfair to expect him to immediately reach Clarke’s levels for the upcoming campaign.
Tom Watson is another player with similar attributes to both Clarke and Mundle, a right-footed winger who likes to cut in from the left flank, but remains raw despite impressing for Sunderland’s under-21s side. The 17-year-old is likely to continue playing for the under-21s team during the 2023/24, while gradually gaining more first-team exposure.
On the right flank Sunderland will hope Patrick Roberts can rediscover his best form after an underwhelming season by his standards. The 27-year-old failed to score in 32 Championship appearances during the 2023/24 campaign, providing just two assists amid injury setbacks.
Abdoullah Ba is another wide option after a promising first half to the last campaign, yet the 20-year-old's three league goals and four assists all came before February as his season, like the entire team’s, fizzled out. Jewison Bennette, still only 20, is another wide option following a frustrating loan spell in Greece, with Sunderland now weighing up what is best for the Costa Rican’s development.
Most recently, 17-year-old Chris Rigg has been selected on the Black Cats’ right flank, with the teenager demonstrating real maturity and technical ability. Now the teenager has signed his first professional contract on Wearside, it will be interesting to see whether he returns to a more central position.
Another player whose best position isn’t quite clear is Jobe Bellingham, after predominantly starting games in a number 10 role when he first arrived at Sunderland last summer. The 18-year-old has also operated as a central midfielder and impressed up front for the Black Cats.
Sunderland will probably have to strengthen in those positions too. While Adil Aouchiche is someone who can make an impact playing just behind a striker, the club didn’t replace Alex Pritchard last January, with one of their most creative midfielders leaving for Birmingham. While he only made 12 league appearances for Sunderland, Bradley Dack’s departure has also left the Black Cats a player lighter in that area.
It therefore seems crucial for Sunderland to bolster their options in the final third this summer, especially if Clarke does leave the club. It was an area of the pitch, particularly in the second half of the half of the campaign, where the side significantly underperformed last term.
