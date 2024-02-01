Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alex Pritchard has issues an emotional farewell to Sunderland supporters after completing a switch to Birmingham City.

Pritchard was reunited with Tony Mowbray earlier on deadline day after a hugely successful spell on Wearside came to somewhat acrimonious end. The attacking midfielder requested to leave after being offered a one-year extension by the Black Cats, withdrawing from selection for the Stoke City game.

Both parties have made a clear attempt to draw a line under that saga, though, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman paying warm tribute to the 30-year-old for his contribution to the club after a 'suitable' deal was reached.

Pritchard for his part insisted in his first interview with Birmingham City media channels that there was 'no bad blood' between himself and the club, and has now taken to social media to express his gratitude to Sunderland supporters for their backing across what was a very exciting time for player and club.

Pritchard posted the following message on Instagram this afternoon, alongside photos from his time at the club, including the Trafalgar Square takeover and League One play-off final win at Wembley: " Dear Sunderland fans, staff and team mates.

"I want to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude to the amazing fans, dedicated staff, and everyone associated with the club. Your unwavering support and passion have meant the world to me, and I am truly grateful for the unforgettable memories we've shared.

"I am immensely proud of the part I played in our promotion and the exhilarating experiences of competing in the Championship. "These moments will forever hold a special place in my heart, and I will cherish them for the rest of my career.

"At this point in my career, stability and security are paramount, so I had to explore other avenues in the best interest for my career. Once again, I want to express my deepest thanks to each and every one of you for your incredible support and the unforgettable journey we've shared. I will always look back on my time at Sunderland with fondness and pride. I wish you nothing but success for the future. With warm regards, Pritch."