Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Nectar Triantis to Hibernian, Josh Robertson to Brighton, Romaine Mundle signs, Callum Styles deal back on with Barnsley on plus Kieffer Moore latest
The latest Sunderland AFC transfer news ahead of Thursday's 11pm deadline.
Sunderland are hoping to complete multiple deals on the final day of the transfer window - yet the clock is ticking ahead of Thursday's 11pm deadline.
The Black Cats have been trying to sign another striker, while they have also been looking to bolster their options out wide and in central midfield. There may also be opportunities for some of the club's younger players to leave on loan and gain more first-team football.
We'll have the latest Sunderland transfer news right here on our live blog as we count down the hours until the deadline:
LIVE: Sunderland AFC transfer news on deadline day...
Knock on effect on the Jack Clarke situation
Lazio have come to a 'verbal agreement' over a deal for winger Ryan Kent during deadline day.
The Italian club had been heavily linked with a move for Sunderland attacker Jack Clarke and placed two bids for the former Leeds United man, which were both rejected.
However, Lazio have now moved on to other targets with Sky Italy now reporting that the club have now reached an agreement with Fenerbache for Kent, who signed for the Turkish club last summer after becoming a free agent.
Kent, formerly of Liverpool and Rangers, signed a four-and-a-half -year deal with Fenerbache las summer after his contract at the Ibrox Stadium expired but could be on the move again if personal terms can be agreed with Lazio.
Kent's move to Lazio will likely signal the end of the Italian club's interest in Clarke after their rejected bids earlier in the week, with the Sunderland man now likely to stay put until at least the summer.
Lunchtime update from Phil Smith
So, where are we at?
Romaine Mundle has signed for Sunderland from Standard Liege on a four-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee. Alex Pritchard has left for Tony Mowbray's Birmingham City, signing a two-and-a-ha;f-year contract.
Kieffer Moore is heading to Ipswich Town on loan amid Sunderland's interest. Young Black Cat Josh Robertson, 18, is in Brighton finalising a move to the Premier League club.
The Black Cats are understood to be close to a deal with Barnsley for Callu Styles, while Nectar Traintis could be heading out on loan to Hibernian.
Moore latest
An update on Triantis
Josh Robertson linked with Brighton
The highly-rated 18-year-old Sunderland starlet is set to depart the club for Premier League move