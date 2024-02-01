Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kristjaan Speakman has said that Alex Pritchard leaves with Sunderland's best wishes after the protracted saga over his future came to an end on deadline day.

Birmingham City have signed the 30-year-old for an undisclosed fee, handing the attacking midfielder a two-and-a-half year contract. He'll be reunited with former boss Tony Mowbray, who will both face their former club on February 17th.

Pritchard's future has been in doubt since the club opted against handing him a new long-term deal last summer. Sunderland offered a one-year extension to his current deal last week, which led to the player making clear he wanted to leave and pursure one of the better and longer deals on the table.

Sunderland were not prepared to lose him to a Championship rival on a free and the standoff saw Pritchard withdraw from selection for Stoke City's visit to the Stadium of Light. Birmingham then firmed up their interest, which has seen the three parties arrive at a conclusion which Speakman says suits all parties.

He wished Pritchard all the best for the future, citing his contribution in lifting the club from League One to the Championship play-offs.

“First and foremost, we thank Alex for the contribution he has made to Sunderland AFC," Speakman said.

"He played an important role in our promotion from League One and has been a prominent member of our squad in the Championship, and I’m sure he will be fondly remembered by our supporters. Transfer windows are challenging periods for all involved, so we are pleased to have reached a suitable conclusion for the club and Alex, who leaves with our best wishes.”

Mowbray made clear his interest last weekend, as he bids to implement his possession-based style at his new club: "What I do know is Alex Pritchard is a player with personality and character, wonderful ball manipulation and great dead ball skills. We will wait and see how it develops. He is not our player, he is somebody I shouldn’t be talking about I suppose, but we will see how things develop over the next four or five days.”