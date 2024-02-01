Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It has already been a busy deadline day on Wearside and with just under 11 hours of the window left to run, there remain a number of deals still very much in play.

As expected, Sunderland confirmed Alex Pritchard's departure to Birmingham City for an undisclosed fee. The attacking midfielder has signed a two-and-a-half year deal to make the move and though his final week at the club proved to be an acrimonious one, both parties have made a concerted effort to draw a line under saga and part on good terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland, as was also expected, have in turn confirmed the arrival of Romain Mundle. The winger can play off either flank and was a target for the club last summer when he opted to leave Spurs in search of first-team football. They had not expected him to be available in this window but moved quickly when it was clear that Standard Liege would let him depart, paving the way for a four-and-a-half year deal to be agreed. Mundle is clearly a longer-term prospect but there is a belief that he can make an impact in the nearer future, too - he'll be part of the squad at Middlesbrough on Sunday providing his international clearance arrives in time.

Those are the two deals already confirmed, but that will almost certainly not be the end of Sunderland's business.

A central midfielder is a priority before the deadline closes and that now looks highly likely to be Callum Styles, with the club reviving their interest in the Barnsley player over the last couple of days. Styles is keen to step up to the Championship to bolster his international prospects and Barnsley have been open to his departure all month. Speaking at a press conference this morning, Barnsley boss and former Sunderland defender Neill Collins confirmed that he still expected the 23-year-old to leave before 11pm.

"There's still potential that Callum could leave the club today, but there's a potential it might not happen," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's been a couple of snags that hopefully will be ironed out, and Callum can get the opportunity."

It wil be an initial loan that automatically becomes permanent in the summer. Styles can also play as a left wing back, which makes him particularly attractive to Sunderland as Michael Beale has spoken about the potential of moving to a back three on occasions.

Styles' arrival, and that of Leo Hjelde earlier in the week, will likely lead to some outgoings. The Echo understands that Nectar Triantis is now highly likely to join Hibernian on loan for the rest of the season. Triantis has made a good impression on Beale since his arrival but is behind Jenson Seelt in the current competition for selection, and Hjelde's arrival has provided further cover. A switch to Easter Road is seen as a perfect opportunity to help him further adjust to senior football in the UK, and an added bonus is that he will link up with his former Central Coast Mariners boss, Nick Montgomery. A deal is believed to now be very close.

It's also understood that Jay Matete could leave before the deadline, with clubs interested in a short-term deal that would allow him to rebuild his match fitness after injury. It's unlikely Sunderland would allow that unless the Styles deal is concluded and as of yet nothing is close to a conclusion, but it remains a possibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond that? Well, Sunderland still remain very much on the hunt for an experienced striker. However, it is looking highly unlikely to be Kieffer Moore at this stage. Bournemouth are now prepared to let the 31-year-old out on loan as they close in on a deal for Getafe striker Enes Unal, but Ipswich Town have moved firmly to the front of the queue with a financial package that no other club in the division is likely to match. It remains to be see whether the Black Cats have an alternative target lined up - with four options already in the building they have been clear that they will only do a deal if it's a player who they believe can immediately improve the starting XI. We also know that they won't commit to any deal financially that they believe could hamper the ability to do business in future windows.