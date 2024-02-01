Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Josh Robertson to Brighton, Romaine Mundle signs, Callum Styles deal back on with Barnsley on plus Kieffer Moore latest
The latest Sunderland AFC transfer news ahead of Thursday's 11pm deadline.
Sunderland are hoping to complete multiple deals on the final day of the transfer window - yet the clock is ticking ahead of Thursday's 11pm deadline.
The Black Cats have been trying to sign another striker, while they have also been looking to bolster their options out wide and in central midfield. There may also be opportunities for some of the club's younger players to leave on loan and gain more first-team football.
We'll have the latest Sunderland transfer news right here on our live blog as we count down the hours until the deadline:
LIVE: Sunderland AFC transfer news on deadline day...
An update on Triantis
Josh Robertson linked with Brighton
The highly-rated 18-year-old Sunderland starlet is set to depart the club for Premier League move