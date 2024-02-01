Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Romain Mundle says his switch to Sunderland was a 'no-brainer' as he looks to take the next step in his senior career.

Mundle signed a four-and-a-half year deal early on deadline day to become Sunderland's second signing of the January window, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman admitting they had not been expecting to be able to strike a deal for a long-term target this soon.

Mundle is a winger who can play off either flank and told safc.com in his first interview that he couldn't wait to get started. The 20-year-old is set to be included in the squad to face Middlesbrough on Sunderland - providing he receives international clearance in time.

"It feels surreal and I just can't wait to get started, play in front of the fans and develop as a player," Mundle said. It was a no-brainer for me, a club with a lot of history and it felt like the right move for me to progress with my career.

"I'm a quick winger, skilful and willing to work hard. I'm excited [to get going]. The project here, the fanbase, the staff, I couldn't really say no to be honest. It's a massive club in England and for me and my development, it's the right step. It's an amazing stadium, I can't wait for it to be packed and to be playing in front of the fans. I'm just ready to get going now."

Sunderland have paid a seven-figure fee to sign Mundle from Standard Liege, where he moved from Spurs in the summer in search of regular senior playing time. Mundle admitted that it had been a 'tough' experience but believes he has taken a lot from it as he now looks to kick on and progress his career.

"It was a very good experience, a tough one as well," he said.