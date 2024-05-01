Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland striker Ellis Simms is reportedly being tracked by at least two Premier League clubs ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

The 23-year-old frontman has scored 19 goals in 52 appearances for Coventry this season, after signing for the Sky Blues on a permanent deal from Everton last July. Sunderland had been tracking Simms’ situation before his move to the CBS Arena, following the player’s loan spell on Wearside.

Simms made 17 appearances for Sunderland in the first half of the 2022/23 season, before he was abruptly recalled by Everton midway through the campaign. The forward cost Coventry a reported fee of £3.5million, which could rise to £5million depending on his performances.

It’s now been claimed Premier League teams Brentford and Bournemouth are interested in Simms, with the Sun reporting both clubs have been tracking the player. Brentford look set to lose Ivan Toney this summer, while Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke has been linked with a £50million move to Tottenham.

Simms has three years left on his contract at Coventry, where he endured a slow start scoring just twice in his first 25 appearances. The striker’s impressive form in the second half of the campaign means the Sky Blues could demand a hefty fee if Premier League clubs did make an offer.