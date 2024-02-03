Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ellis Simms says his loan move at Sunderland was a crucial step in his development and admits he was 'initially' shocked that Everton opted to recall him in the January window.

It was a decision that would have significant consequences for Sunderland and their campaign, with Ross Stewart suffering a major achilles injury later in the month that would rule him out for the rest of the season. Simms had scored seven goals in the first half of the season and looked well placed to be a key part in Sunderland's promotion push.

The return to Everton did see Simms get his first real exposure to Premier League football, leading to a multi-million pound move to Coventry City in the summer window.

“I had a great experience at Sunderland," said, speaking via Sky Bet.

"They’re a big club with a massive fan base, and it was also my first taste of Championship football, which I hadn’t experienced before. It was great playing in front of those fans at the Stadium of Light, sometimes in front of 40,000 fans, which is a massive stage. My time at the club definitely helped me improve as a player and it was a great learning experience, playing for Sunderland.

“At the time of when I got recalled from Sunderland back to Everton, I was enjoying myself at Sunderland" he added.

"I was just picking up some great form where I had scored on Boxing Day and then again on the 29th against Wigan. Then, on the 1st January I got the call from Everton, which came as a shock, but in a way I was happy because for them to recall me, showed that I must have been doing something right during my loan.

“Sometimes parent clubs can recall you when you’re not doing well on your loan, but I knew this was for the right reasons as I spoke to the director, who said he wanted me to come back and train with the first team and feature, so it was a good feeling for me, knowing that I had done well.”