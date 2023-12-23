Sunderland 0 Coventry 3: Highlights as Michael Beale loses first game plus Niall Huggins injury blow
Live updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Coventry City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Sunderland were beaten 3-0 by Coventry in Michael Beale’s first match as head coach.
The Black Cats fell a goal down on the stroke of half time after Tatsuhiro Sakamoto opened the scoring.
Second-half goals from Callum O’Hare and Kasey Palmer then secured the win for the visitors, with Sunderland lacking a cutting edge up front.
Here's how the game played out:
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Huggins (Seelt, 84), Ekwah (Mayenda, 71), Neil, Roberts, Ba (Aouchiche, 71), Clarke, Bellingham Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Triantis, Rigg, Dack, Aouchiche, Rusyn, Burstow, Mayenda
Coventry XI: Collins, van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell, Sheaf (Eccles, 42), O'Hare (Dasilva, 70), Allen (Latibeaudiere, 70), Sakamoto, Simms (Palmer, 70), Wright
Subs: Wilson, Banks, McFadzean, Dasilva, Latibeaudiere, Eccles, Ayari, Palmer, Godden
FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 0 COVENTRY 3
Reaction from the Stadium of Light
90+4' Roberts shot saved
Another run from Roberts ends with a low shot which is comfortably saved by Collins.
Seven minutes added time
Seven minutes added on.
87' Seelt heads over
Seelt heads an effort over the bar after Aouchiche's in-swinging cross following a short corner.
84' Huggins forced off
ON: Seelt
OFF: Huggins
83' Huggins down
This doesn't look good.
Huggins has gone down and is going to need a stretcher to take him off the pitch.
79' Over from Mayenda
That sums up Sunderland's frustrations in front of goal as Roberts sets up Mayenda who scoops an effort over the bar from the edge of the area.
Clarke went down inside the Coventry box moments later but nothing was given.
71' Sunderland changes
ON: Mayenda and Aouchiche
OFF: Ekwah and Ba
70' Goal Coventry (Palmer)
That should be that.
Sunderland weren't able to clear the ball inside their own box after an attack from the right, before the ball fell to Palmer following a scramble in the box.
The substitute was easily able to convert from close range.
0-3.