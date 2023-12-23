News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland 0 Coventry 3: Highlights as Michael Beale loses first game plus Niall Huggins injury blow

Live updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Coventry City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 10:03 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2023, 17:01 GMT
Sunderland were beaten 3-0 by Coventry in Michael Beale’s first match as head coach.

The Black Cats fell a goal down on the stroke of half time after Tatsuhiro Sakamoto opened the scoring.

Second-half goals from Callum O’Hare and Kasey Palmer then secured the win for the visitors, with Sunderland lacking a cutting edge up front.

Here's how the game played out:

Sunderland vs Coventry

14:15 GMTUpdated 16:46 GMT

LIVE: Sunderland 0 Coventry 3 (Sakamoto, 45) (O'Hare, 67) (Palmer, 70)

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Huggins (Seelt, 84), Ekwah (Mayenda, 71), Neil, Roberts, Ba (Aouchiche, 71), Clarke, Bellingham Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Triantis, Rigg, Dack, Aouchiche, Rusyn, Burstow, Mayenda

Coventry XI: Collins, van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell, Sheaf (Eccles, 42), O'Hare (Dasilva, 70), Allen (Latibeaudiere, 70), Sakamoto, Simms (Palmer, 70), Wright

Subs: Wilson, Banks, McFadzean, Dasilva, Latibeaudiere, Eccles, Ayari, Palmer, Godden

17:01 GMT

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 0 COVENTRY 3

Reaction from the Stadium of Light

16:55 GMT

90+4' Roberts shot saved

Another run from Roberts ends with a low shot which is comfortably saved by Collins.

16:52 GMT

Seven minutes added time

Seven minutes added on.

16:49 GMT

87' Seelt heads over

Seelt heads an effort over the bar after Aouchiche's in-swinging cross following a short corner.

16:45 GMT

84' Huggins forced off

ON: Seelt

OFF: Huggins

16:45 GMT

83' Huggins down

This doesn't look good.

Huggins has gone down and is going to need a stretcher to take him off the pitch.

16:41 GMT

79' Over from Mayenda

That sums up Sunderland's frustrations in front of goal as Roberts sets up Mayenda who scoops an effort over the bar from the edge of the area.

Clarke went down inside the Coventry box moments later but nothing was given.

16:37 GMT

71' Sunderland changes

ON: Mayenda and Aouchiche

OFF: Ekwah and Ba

16:35 GMT

70' Goal Coventry (Palmer)

That should be that.

Sunderland weren't able to clear the ball inside their own box after an attack from the right, before the ball fell to Palmer following a scramble in the box.

The substitute was easily able to convert from close range.

0-3.

