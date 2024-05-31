Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have an option to sign Barnsley’s Callum Styles on a permanent transfer this summer.

Callum Styles has already admitted he would like to stay at Sunderland longer following his loan spell at the Stadium of Light.

The 24-year-old made 12 Championship appearances during the second half of the 2023/24 season after joining the Black Cats from Barnsley. Sunderland have an option to make the deal permanent but are weighing up their options ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

Styles has been named in Hungary’s 26-man squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament, qualifying to play for the country where his mum was born. Marco Rossi's team have been placed in Group A alongside hosts Germany, Scotland and Switzerland, with Styles hoping to add to his 20 international caps.

The 24-year-old was asked about his club and international aspirations during May’s issue of FourFourTwo, including his time at Sunderland. “We’ve gone through two managers this season so it’s been a rocky road,” Styles replied. “But after nine or 10 matches I started to enjoy my time and the supporters are so passionate. It’s a top club.”

Asked about his future and what’s next, he added: “I haven’t really thought about it, as I’ve been focusing on playing. Sunderland have Premier League ambitions so I’d love to stay longer, but there are lots of factors that could result in different scenarios. We’ll see.