Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sunderland loanee will face Germany, Scotland and Switzerland in this summer’s Euros

Sunderland loanee Callum Styles will play in this summer’s European Championships.

The midfielder-come-defender has been called up for the Hungary national team. The former Millwall and Bury man has won 20 caps for his country and will head but will face Germany, Scotland and Switzerland in the tournament this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old signed for the Black Cats on an initial loan deal from Barnsley in January, with an option for Sunderland to make the deal permanent this summer. Styles was still recovering from an operation to remove his appendix when he moved to Wearside, waiting until late February to make his first appearance for the club.

“It’s been tough,” Styles explained when discussing his first few months at Sunderland back in April. “When I first came there was a lot of injuries, a lot of players missing. There was just a lot of chop and change with a change of manager and players getting injured. It’s been a bit of a rough road but we have a lot of ability in the squad looking ahead to next season.”

Styles’ future is still up in the air. Sunderland have the option to buy the player from Barnsley but there has been no word as to whether this has been taken up yet. Asked if he’s had any conversations about his future, Styles replied: “I’ve had no discussions. I’m just focusing on football and that’s for other people to discuss.”