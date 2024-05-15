Sunderland player called up for Euro 2024 amid transfer uncertainty - will face Germany in group stages
Sunderland loanee Callum Styles will play in this summer’s European Championships.
The midfielder-come-defender has been called up for the Hungary national team. The former Millwall and Bury man has won 20 caps for his country and will head but will face Germany, Scotland and Switzerland in the tournament this summer.
The 24-year-old signed for the Black Cats on an initial loan deal from Barnsley in January, with an option for Sunderland to make the deal permanent this summer. Styles was still recovering from an operation to remove his appendix when he moved to Wearside, waiting until late February to make his first appearance for the club.
“It’s been tough,” Styles explained when discussing his first few months at Sunderland back in April. “When I first came there was a lot of injuries, a lot of players missing. There was just a lot of chop and change with a change of manager and players getting injured. It’s been a bit of a rough road but we have a lot of ability in the squad looking ahead to next season.”
Styles’ future is still up in the air. Sunderland have the option to buy the player from Barnsley but there has been no word as to whether this has been taken up yet. Asked if he’s had any conversations about his future, Styles replied: “I’ve had no discussions. I’m just focusing on football and that’s for other people to discuss.”
Styles made a total of 12 appearances in the Championship for Sunderland after signing on loan from Barnsley last January.
