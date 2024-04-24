Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last week’s decision to scrap FA Cup replays was met by a frustrated and disappointed reaction from clubs below the Premier League - with many voicing their concerns.

Changes to the competition are set to be implemented for the 2024/25 campaign as part of a six-year agreement between the FA (Football Association) and the Premier League, while the EFl has stated its clubs are being marginalised. Gate receipts for FA Cup fixtures are split equally between the two clubs competing, meaning it has always been lucrative for smaller clubs to secure an away tie or replay against teams with bigger stadiums.

Sunderland reached the FA Cup final in 1992, when they played two replays, against West Ham in the fifth round and against Chelsea in the quarter-finals. We caught up with some of the members of the Black Cats’ 1991/92 squad to get their thoughts on having no replays from next season.

Gordon Armstrong

“I think it’s a poor decision overall. It’s a big, big hit for teams in the Football League, it’s a massive part of their revenue if you can draw a Man United or a Chelsea and take them to a replay. It’s a huge boost to your finances for the year.

“That’s the biggest killer for the teams in the Football League, the Premier League don’t care at the end of the day. They have bigger fish to fry with the Champions League and all that.

“I don’t know if there is any revenue going to be pushed down into the leagues but it could be a huge hit for lesser clubs. If you’re a League One, League Two or National League club, it can keep a club going for years on end. I think it’s an awful decision myself.”

Kevin Ball

“I must admit I’m all for it. I like the fact a cup game has to be finalised on that day. I’d like to see the framework of why they want to do it but if you said to me, would you want to scrap cup replays, I would probably say yes.

“How they end it is important. Do they go 90 minutes and go to penalties? Is it extra-time then penalties? I don’t know what they are going to do.

“People will moan and I understand they will say, what about smaller clubs? I get all of that. In the grand scheme of things, it’s a cup. The draw of the cup says you are home or away. Unlucky, you’re away, it’s a tough game. I'm all for it.”

Gary Bennett

“I think regarding the tradition, everybody looks forward to the FA Cup. Again who has made the decisions? It’s the big guns who make decisions. It’s the bigger clubs who have made those decisions. We’ve seen this season what the FA Cup means to smaller clubs.”

Brian Atkinson

“I’m involved in non-league football and one of the biggest earners that you can get in the football calendar is the FA Cup. Taking the replays away, the outcry in the football world in the last few days has been massive.”