Mike Dodds admitted he hadn't planned for Corry Evans' return against Millwall on Saturday afternoon but believes the experienced midfielder has shown that he can play a part in Sunderland's final two Championship fixtures.

Evans returned to the matchday squad after Dan Neil picked up an ankle injury in training ahead of the fixture, one which will rule him out of the final fixtures. Dodds said his need to change shape as Sunderland tried to fight their way back into the game and create more chances required Evans' presence at the base of midfield, something which he had not necessarily planned for heading into the fixture.

Evans' brief cameo showed the positioning and qualities in possession that made him a central part of the club's rise out of League One, and Dodds believes the 33-year-old is progressing well in his comeback from the ACL injury he suffered against Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light last January.

"Corry has been training with us for a number of weeks now, and just had one very minor setback within that," Dodds said.

"In ideal circumstances you wouldn't have to call upon him but we had to change the shape a couple of times to try and create something, to get something going. The top end of the pitch is an area where we're still trying to find solutions and more ideas to be more of a threat.

"He's an important influence in the dressing room and I'm happy for him, it's been a long thirteen months or so for him. I didn't really want to just throw Corry on the pitch but I wanted to get more bodies up the pitch. That being said, he's looking good and I thought when he came on he did exactly what we asked of him - so I'm delighted for him. We're going to need him for the last two games."