Mike Dodds says Jobe Bellingham has fallen in love with Sunderland as he continues his bid to forge a career in the game, and says a double-figure goal return and a more settled position in the side will be the key targets next season.

The 18-year-old has landed seven goals across 45 appearances in all competitions during his debut campaign on Wearside, with the interim head coach adding that the former Birmingham City youngster has played more than anyone had initially expected over the course of the campaign. Dodds says that is a reflection of Bellingham's excellent progress but added that he will undoubtedly benefit from a mental break over the course of the summer.

Dodds has previously said that he feels Bellingham can be a genuine contender to lead the line for the Black Cats next season, and feels he will benefit from being moved around the pitch less in his second campaign.

“I think he can get double figures next year, regardless of what position he plays. That will be an easy target for him. he’ll be 18 going-on 19, that would be a huge achievement as a first-year pro.

"Probably a bit more in terms of an identity, and I mean is he a No. 9 for Sunderland, I think he has all the attributes, or a No. 10, a No. 8? In twelve months’ time a little bit more clarity for him, the fans and everyone at the football club. Ultimately if he has the support of the fanbase, which I’m sure he will have, he’ll be a happy boy.

"He’s definitely played more minutes than anyone would have expected this season," Dodds added.

"I think for such a young boy, he always been picked, whether by Tony, Mick or myself and that says something. He’s been picked in different positions as well with all three of those coaches which says from a maturity perspective he can be trusted.

“I don’t know the numbers but there wouldn’t be many scholars who have played the minutes, maybe Archie Gray at Leeds would be one in the Championship. I think he’s scored seven goals which for a second-year scholar is unbelievable. I always reference the point he should be playing youth team football and when you use that as the marker, you realise how talented he is. I think he’s had a really successful year.

“I would like positionally for him to have been more consistent but for him to have been utilised in so many positions at this level at such a young age is a huge marker for what his future potentially has for him. Everything gets monitored, everything gets recorded, the GPS data, we get all the physical data. And if there ever was a red flag, we would have protected him. In my personal opinion, it’s more the mental break for Jobe that he needs and I think the summer will be important for him to just switch off from football. Not just for him but for [Chris] Riggy as well. For young players going away in the summer and just forgetting about football is important, less the physical aspects, more the mental aspects.”

Part of Bellingham's motivation for leaving his boyhood club was to try and forge his own reputation, as elder brother Jude continues to star for Real Madrid and England. Dodds says the switch to Wearside is allowing him to do exactly that and says the playing group and club's supporters have been 'unbelievable' with him.

Bellingham has told Dodds he has no doubt he made the right decision as he looks to kick on again from a promising first season as a senior professional.

"Wherever he goes, he’s never going to get away from that [comparison]. I think the group are unbelievable with Jobe, he settled really quickly, made some really strong connections within the group," Dodds said.

"That’s the positive of having such a young group, they have so much relatability. Then the sprinkling of the older guys who oversee the standards – Dacky, Corry, Luke – there’s a good balance. But I think the group and the staff are really understanding of Jobe’s situation. We don’t discuss the brother stuff with him at all, if he wants to discuss it, that’s up to him.

“But he made it really clear, in terms of coming here to get away from that tag, he left the club he supports, where he was for the best part of ten years. He obviously changed the name on the back of his shirt, so he’s desperately fighting to be recognised for him. It’s always going to be a battle for him, that’s the reality. But everyone [here] is doing their part.

“It’s difficult for me to comment but I don’t think anyone will truly understand what it is like to be Jobe – if he goes anywhere in the world, he’s Jude’s brother, he’s not Jobe. Him having his own identity is something he desperately craves. I’m sure as he gets older and he gets more accolades and he does wonderful things in football, he’ll be appreciated for who he is.

“That’s why he’s fallen in love with the fans, with the area," Dodds added.

"He’s so happy with the decision he made last summer, he’s said that to me personally. It’s a perfect club at the perfect time for him. I’m sure this part of the world will be forever in his heart. He’s completely fallen in love and I think the Sunderland fans have been unbelievable with him."