Matty Young says he is ready to get his head down and graft at Sunderland after an 'absolutely superb' loan spell at Darlington came to an end over the weekend.

The 17-year-old, who signed his first professional contract on Wearside earlier this summer, made a huge impression as the National League North side staged a major revival to beat the drop. Sunderland have been able to keep a close eye on Young over the course of his spell and the goalkeeper says experienced the pace and physicality of senior football has been a valuable learning curve.

"Going into men's football for the first time, the first game was quite a shock for me," Young told Darlington's club media channels.

"I had to adapt the pace and what the physicality is like is very different to U23s football. I feel like I've done well. For me, it's now just about getting back in the environment at Sunderland. With it being part time I've still been there since I've been in on loan, and for now it's a case of getting my head down and grafting.

"My time here for the last two months has been absolutely superb, all the lads to turn it round from where we were when I came to now has been excellent. I can't fault the lads, Steve [Watson] and Terry [Mitchell] as well have been superb. We've stayed up, which is the most important thing."

Young will be given a chance to impress and gain further experience of Sunderland's first-team environment during the pre-season programme, with a loan either to the National League or League Two seen as the most likely next steps at this stage.

Interim head coach Mike Dodds has said that he could yet push his way into first-team contention ahead of the next campaign.

"The ball’s in his court," Dodds said.